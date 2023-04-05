Adam J. Sundquist, 42, St. Cloud

August 5, 1980 - April 4, 2023

attachment-Adam Sundquist loading...

A family Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Adam J. Sundquist, age 42, who passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Adam Jeffrey Sundquist was born August 5, 1980 in St. Cloud to Jeffrey and Lynette (Hempel) Sundquist. He lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life and worked as a machine operator for PPC. Adam enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, playing cards, spending time gaming with his son Jeffrey, camping as a family when growing up, 3 wheeling, and working with his hands. He had a great sense of humor, a big heart, and always helped everyone. Adam was the light in a world full of darkness. His eyes sparkled with his passion for life and adventure. He made friends everywhere he went, did anything and everything he could to make everyone around him feel like they were special to him. Adam was most proud of his son and was Jeffrey’s hero. To this day, most people called him Tigger.

Adam is survived by his mother, Lynette (Tom Sykora) of Sauk Rapids; son, Jeffrey of Anoka; significant other, Jamie Stob of Princeton; sisters, Bridget (Corey) Applegate of St. Cloud and Erica (Dustin) Dusha of Sartell; and nieces and nephews, Amanda (Gabe) Sauvageau, Megan (Brennan Kelly) Dusha, Austin Applegate, Alex Dusha, and Hannah Applegate. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Pearl Hempel; and paternal grandparents, Harlen and Hazel Sundquist.