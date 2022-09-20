About the Same Price – San Francisco, CA or Clearwater, Minnesota

Wow. Your buck will really differ depending on where you are planning to live. Let's say you have a million dollars to spend on a single family home. You are thinking of relocating... San Francisco sounds nice. Great weather, on the bay, no more winter driving issues. Sure, California has it's issues, but the weather!!

Or, you have the option with that same one million dollar budget to live here in Minnesota. Something really close... Clearwater. Sure, you are going to have to deal with some winter weather issues, but that's Minnesota weather. The land of extremes. We have excessive cold and excessive heat. We get it all here.

Get our free mobile app

AND, you have that million dollar house budget! That's awesome! What kind of a house will be the deciding factor on where you live. Of course, this is totally a hypothetical situation.

Let's just look at what each of those will get you... in each state.

This is the house in Clearwater, Minnesota. Currently listen on Realtor.com. Price is listed at $978,000. It is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath with just over 3400 square feet on a 13 acre lot. Looks nice, right? Worth the price at just under a million dollars? Maybe. But this housing market is a little overpriced right now... we all know that. But it's a nice house. A very nice house.

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

Now, let's take a look at a house in San Francisco, California that is relatively the same price. This one is listed at $949,900 on Zillow.com. About $30,000 less than the house listed in Clearwater, Minnesota.

Some details about this house. It is a single family home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and has just over a thousand square feet. It is also sandwiched behind a giant prison fence between an apartment building and a police station.

Look at this cozy little place... who wouldn't want to live here?

Zillow.com Zillow.com loading...

But you know... you get great weather... sometimes, like when it's not foggy. I don't know about you, but I think I'll deal with some winter weather driving issues over this thing.