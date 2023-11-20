A Spectacular Showing At Made In Minnesota 2023 In St. Cloud Saturday (PHOTOS)

MADE IN MN 2023

If you didn't get a chance to attend this year's Made In Minnesota 2023 event, I hope you will enjoy the photos we have. There were approximately 100 booths for you to visit this year, and thousands of people made their way through the exhibits, enjoying food tastings, homemade candies, crafts, beautiful unique Minnesota clothing, visiting with dogs and puppies, listening to some beautiful accordion music, and much more.

Get our free mobile app

Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud loading...

CREATIVE AND UNIQUE

I thought it might be good to bring the photos to you, in case you still want to pick up some Minnesota-themed gifts for this holiday season. Perhaps something came up and you weren't able to attend, or perhaps you didn't bring enough cash to get everything covered on your Christmas gift-giving list. Whatever the reason, hopefully, this photo collection will give you an idea of where to go to find these great businesses. I wish I could explain the details of these dragon creations (pictured above.) They were iridescent, and I'd never seen anything like them before. Definitely great gifts for kids who love dragons!

Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud loading...

DID SOMEONE SAY CHOCOLATE?

Seeing these yummy snowmen made me think of the fanciest of stocking stuffers; beautiful and yummy.

Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud loading...

NEVER ENOUGH GNOMES

I saw shelves of adorable gnomes and I just had to take the time to pose these two. I hope I didn't start any fights.

Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud Made In Minnesota 2023/Kelly Cordes/TSM St. Cloud loading...

THANK YOU MINNESOTA BUSINESSES

Thank you to all of the businesses that participated in the event as well, making it a great event to feature our hard-working businesses. See the photos below.