A Silent Auction Is Coming To Saturday’s Lumberjacks Game

The Granite City Lumberjacks are BIG fans of central Minnesota youth, and they have a plan to help area youth through Toys 4 Tots, and you can be a part of the fun.

TOYS FOR TOTS FUN

The Granite City Lumberjacks are very excited about helping out with the Toys For Tots toy drive and are planning something really special and fun for everyone who comes to this special game on Saturday night, November 11th, 2023 against the Alexandria Blizzard.

GIFT BASKET FUN NOVEMBER 11TH!

November 11th, Lumberjack Fans will have an opportunity to bid on a gift basket in a silent auction during Saturday night's game that starts at 7:30 pm. You can come and bid on these exceptional baskets, and if you win, it's yours! All of the proceeds from the silent auction will be used to buy toys by Jack’s players to add to the toys that have already been donated for this year's drive. It's a win-win for everyone.

LUMBERJACKS ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF OUR COMMUNITY

All the Holiday gifts that are donated during the game will be dropped off by Jack’s players to add to one of the largest donation providers in Central Minnesota.

