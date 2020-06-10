A Portion of Benton Drive to Close Monday for Road Construction

SAUK RAPIDS -- The final piece of the Benton Drive improvements in Sauk Rapids gets underway Monday.

Benton Drive will be closed in both directions between Highway 10 and Summit Avenue.

Detours will be posted, but the intersection of Summit Avenue and Benton Drive will remain fully open.

The reconstruction includes storm sewer, sidewalk and street light improvements in addition to the resurfacing work.

The closure is scheduled until the end of September.