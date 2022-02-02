A Mexico Vacation May Not Be A Good Idea For A Couple Of Reasons

Yeah I know, it's cold, you've been cooped up for way too long and a a week or two on a nice warm beach in Mexico sounds pretty good. According to the Center for Disease Control and the U.S. State Department, it may not be a good time to travel to Mexico.

According to USA Today, there are a couple of reasons it's not such a good idea to travel to Mexico now. COVID levels are very high currently in Mexico. Even with all the testing for tourists and precautions taken by the Mexican resorts, it's still very risky to travel there.

You hear stories often about people getting ready to depart back to the U.S. after their vacation and testing positive for COVID. Can't travel with COVID, so you are quarantined in Mexican hotel room for at least an extra week. This could break your budget paying for an extra week.

COVID aside, Mexico has been having increased incidents of violence and it's often been occurring in and around popular tourist resorts.

"In light of recent security incidents and criminal activity in popular tourist destinations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, U.S. citizens are reminded to exercise increased caution when traveling to the state of Quintana Roo," The U.S. Consulate General Merida posted days after the shooting. "Criminal activity and violence may occur throughout the state, including areas frequented by U.S. citizen visitors."

Not long ago, a Canadian couple was killed at a luxury resort in Playa Del Carmen, adding to several other such acts of violence in recent months. In October, a woman from California and another tourist were killed when they were caught in suspected gang war crossfire.

It's always a good idea to check for travel advisories before you book your trip out of the U.S. "As always, we urge U.S. citizens to enroll with our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, STEP.STATE.gov, to receive important messages about their destination, including timely alerts and updates to travel advisories," King told USA TODAY.

