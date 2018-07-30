CHILL FACTOR

I've often thought about Keith Thunem, and the first band that every gave me a chance to perform. The band was called Chill Factor; A trio of talented, funny guys from Bemidji MN.

We played several clubs in the Bemidji area at the time. Remembering the names of them escapes me. When I saw these pictures last night, it brought back some great memories.

A Blast From My Past- Chill Factor on "Backroads" in 1991

This band was amazing. We cut our own album, "Lazy Ambition" and performed at WeFest; I believe in 1991. This was the same year that we performed on Northern Minnesota Public Televisions music program entitled "Backroads." On a side note; I've always been in media, and was working there as a Membership Manager at the time; as well as working at area radio stations as another side gig.

Billy Tibbets, Steve Austin and Keith Thunem. What a talented bunch of guys. I remember Steve being the coolest, laid back drummer I've ever met. What a solid player. Billy was the goofy one. He was always making crazy faces and silly voices...joking around. I have to admit; Most of it was over my head, and they knew it.

Keith Thunem, however, was our band leader. He did all the scheduling, and gave me the break. I remember coming over to his house, and sitting in and just playing a couple Judds songs. I don't remember what else we performed. I don't think the guys wanted a 'girl' in the band; but must have been okay with it at some point.

Keith believed in me; and that really meant something. I'll always be grateful to him for giving me that opportunity; and to all of the guys taking care of me to make sure I was always protected when we went out to play.