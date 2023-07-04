11 Days in the 90s in St. Cloud So Far this Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've already had 11 days this summer with highs in the 90s in St. Cloud, and it's only the 4th of July.

90-degree days so far:

91 - May 31st

90 - June 1st

90 - June 3rd

91 - June 4th

90 - June 19th

92 - June 20th

90 - June 21st

92 - June 22nd

91 - June 23rd

90 - July 2nd

91 - July 3rd

St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year. In 2022 we had just seven days in the 90s. In 2021 there were 20.

The Climate Prediction Center's forecast for the month of July is calling for the southern part of Minnesota to be close to normal for temperatures. The northern half of the state is expected to be above average for temperatures.

