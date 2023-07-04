11 Days in the 90s in St. Cloud So Far this Year
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've already had 11 days this summer with highs in the 90s in St. Cloud, and it's only the 4th of July.
90-degree days so far:
91 - May 31st
90 - June 1st
90 - June 3rd
91 - June 4th
90 - June 19th
92 - June 20th
90 - June 21st
92 - June 22nd
91 - June 23rd
90 - July 2nd
91 - July 3rd
St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year. In 2022 we had just seven days in the 90s. In 2021 there were 20.
The Climate Prediction Center's forecast for the month of July is calling for the southern part of Minnesota to be close to normal for temperatures. The northern half of the state is expected to be above average for temperatures.
