742 Staff Hit The Streets Monday to Welcome New Students

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Staff and administration from the St. Cloud Area School District will hit the street Monday to welcome new students to the school.

Kindergarten and new-to-school families may hear a knock at the door Monday, and receive a swag bag of back-to-school goodies and welcome information.

District officials say this welcome-to-school event is the first step in creating a caring, safe, and engaging climate and culture for all students and families.

