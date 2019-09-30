Section tournaments are just three weeks away for high school football players across Minnesota. It has been a fun season, and so far there are seven undefeated teams in the Central Minnesota area.

In Class 3A there are 12 undefeated teams, five coming from Central Minnesota.

Annandale Cardinals

Mora Mustangs

Albany Huskies

PierzPioneers

New London-Spicer Wildcats

In Class 2A there are 10 undefeated teams, one from Central Minnesota.

Staples-Motley Cardinals

In Class 1A there are 11 undefeated teams, one from Central Minnesota

Upsala Swanville Area Patriots

You can keep up to date on all things high school football on the Minnesota State High School League website.

