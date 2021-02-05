60 St. Cloud Base Soldiers To Deploy to Kuwait Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- Roughly 60 soldiers from central Minnesota are heading to Kuwait and Iraq.

The Minnesota National Guard B Company, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment based in St. Cloud will depart next week for a nine-month deployment.

They will provide aerial movement of troops, supplies and equipment for support of maneuver, combat support and combat service support operations.

The unit previously deployed in 2006 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, in 2011 in support of Operation New Dawn and in 2016 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Soldiers will travel to Fort Hood, Texas for training before heading overseas.

The unit's deployment ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you're asked to view the ceremony virtually.

