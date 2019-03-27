ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is holding their 50th annual Magic Moments Gala this Friday. It is at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

The event typically draws up to 800 people. Tickets are still available if you want to go.

You can also help them raise money by bidding on silent auction items , which you can do right now on their website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters spokeswoman Shelby Hadley says the money raised will help them match "Bigs" with "Littles".

We absolutely have a waiting list. We are really hoping that we can change that around and have a list of people waiting for a 'little'.

She says, if you or your family have an interest in joining the program, there is an information session coming up.

Our next session is on April 6th and it is a Saturday at 9:00 a.m. You can sign-up on our main website for those info sessions and get your name on that list.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota was established in 1969.