Big Brothers Big Sisters Holds Successful Virtual Fundraiser

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota’s “Our Big Night” gala, held virtually due to COVID-19, raised nearly $180,000.

The gala is the organization’s largest fundraiser each year. However, due to health and safety issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually, including an online auction and raffle via Facebook Live.

BBBS provides mentoring services at no cost, along with school-based mentoring programs throughout the region. All proceeds from the gala help fund this mentoring program, benefiting children facing unique challenges.

BBBS says over 100 children in Central Minnesota are currently in need of a mentor: to learn more about how to get involved, call (320) 253-1616 or visit their website.