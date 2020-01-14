Big Brothers Big Sisters Wins 10K Grant from Kohl’s

ST. CLOUD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is one of over 300 organizations around the country to receive a $10,000 grant from Kohl's National Giving Program.

This is the second year for the grant program, allowing store employees to nominate local causes and organizations for funding.

"I'm happy that the grants given can be used right here in our community to help children through mentorship," says Kelly Haugen, Kohl's store manager. "Big Brothers Big Sisters creates the opportunity to develop lifelong relationships in their lives with a Big Brother, Big Sister, couple or family."

Right now, there are over 100 kids in central Minnesota waiting for mentors through Big Brothers Big Sisters. To learn more about to get involved, visit www.BigDefenders.org