$50K, $30K Lottery Winners in Central Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There were a couple of big lottery winners in central Minnesota just before the long 4th of July holiday weekend.

The Minnesota State Lottery says on Thursday someone won $50,000 playing the scratch-off game Money Multiplier.

The ticket was bought at Bill's Superette in Becker.

Get our free mobile app

Then on Friday, someone won $30,000 with the Mega Millions Megaplier.

That ticket was bought at the Kwik Trip at 3705 23rd Street South in St. Cloud.

Due to the lottery anonymity law, the names and cities of the winners are private data and will not be released.

READ RELATED ARTICLES