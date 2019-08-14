4 Charged in Shooting of Motorcyclist on Minnesota Road

CARVER, Minn. (AP) -- Four people who were target shooting face felony charges after a motorcyclist was wounded by a bullet as he drove on a rural Minnesota road.

Three men and a woman are charged in Carver County with intentionally discharging a firearm that endangers safety.

Charged are 27-year-old Blake Martin of Carver; his 56-year-old father, William Martin of Victoria; 21-year-old Ian Stinson and 22-year-old Jasmine Morrow, both of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Deputies were called June 25 about a motorcyclist who was shot in the chest. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension ruled out a couple of handguns but could not definitely say the remaining gun fired the bullet.

Investigators say the group was target shooting without an adequate backstop. The motorcyclist was up to 1,900 feet away when he was shot.