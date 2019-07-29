3 Local Breweries Crafting Special beers for State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS -- Three local breweries will be serving up some special brews at this year's Minnesota State Fair.

Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake as created two beers for the Great Minnesota Get Together "Cotton Candy Cream Ale", which is infused with the flavors of fresh-spun cotton candy, and "Lemon Meringue Pie Ale", which is a blonde ale with notes of bright citrus with a hint of pie crust.

Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring will be offering "Toasted Pumpkin Seed Ale", a traditional lager with a toasty, roasty pumpkin seed flavor.

Meanwhile, Beaver Island Brewing Company in St. Cloud has one of 27 returning beverages this year. They are bringing back their "Uff-da Ale", the beer comes garnished with fresh lingonberries and a crispy lefse chip.

The Minnesota State Fair announced 53 brand new beverages premiering or found only at the 2019 fair, in addition to the 27 returning beverages. In all, the fair features over 300 brews and beverages.