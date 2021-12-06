3 Firefighters Injured, Rescued from Minneapolis Home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Three firefighters were injured and had to be rescued from a burning home in Minneapolis.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. All four people in the house fled to safety.

Officials say gusty winds fueled the fire and when crews were inside a portion of the house collapsed and trapped three firefighters under a large section of roofing.

All three were rescued by their fellow firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the two adults and two children who have been displaced after the house was declared uninhabitable.