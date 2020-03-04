3 Arrested in Fatal Target Parking Lot Shooting in Savage

SAVAGE (AP) -- Police say three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenager outside a Target store in Savage.

The 16-year-old boy died Saturday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, a day after he was found semiconscious in the Target parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say three people from Prior Lake were arrested Tuesday, including a 44 year-old man, 43-year-old woman and a juvenile.

The suspects are being held in the Scott County jail.

The victim has not been identified.