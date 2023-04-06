2nd Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Suspect Sentenced

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The second of three people involved in the Sauk Rapids murder-for-hire case has been sentenced.

A Benton County judge has ordered 26-year-old Katrina Hunt to serve three years in prison. She gets credit for having served nearly eight months in the county jail. Hunt pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault back in February.

Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The ring leader behind the crime, 51-year-old Maria Foster pleaded guilty to 1st-degree aiding and abetting attempted murder. She'll be sentenced on April 28th.

According to the criminal complaint, Foster picked up her husband from the airport back in August and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage.

When she went to get him coffee, Kane came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

A witness said Kane came up to him a few blocks away with a bloodied shirt, said he cut his finger, and needed a ride to the hospital. Police found him there and arrested him.

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and Hunt and a child could move into the house once her husband was dead.

