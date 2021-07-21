2nd Canadian Citizen Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Guns
ST. PAUL – A Canadian man pleaded guilty Wednesday to having a gun as someone who was in the United States illegally.
According to court documents, on January 10 30-year-old Muzamil Addow, and his friend 29-year-old Dayne Sitladeen, were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper near Fergus Falls.
The men were traveling between 95-100 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates. When the Trooper approached the vehicle, Addow provided an Ontario, Canada, driver’s license with a false name.
After smelling the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and getting suspicious and inconsistent statements from Addow and Sitladeen, the Trooper searched the vehicle.
As a result of the search, officers recovered a total of 67 guns and numerous pistol magazines, including 15 high-capacity pistol magazines, from four bags in the truck—one pistol magazine was partially loaded with live ammunition rounds.
