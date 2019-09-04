(Photo: Minser Chiropractic)

2ND ANNUAL 'TOUCH THE TRUCK' EVENT HAPPENING FRIDAY

The 2nd Annual Touch The Truck event will be taking place this Friday afternoon, from 4-8-pm at the MAC parking lot next to the ROX ball field in St. Cloud.

This is a great family event where kids can actually get up close and personal to vehicles of all kinds...Semi's, Dump Trucks, FireTrucks, Police vehicles, Ambulances...You name it and you'll find a bunch of trucks and their drivers at this years event.

The trucks are all turned off, so you'll hear a lot of beeping and bells going off; as kids are able to crawl inside and really see every inch of the trucks.

FACT

100% of the proceeds from this event go to helping area children who have no food on weekends. FACT is planning on feeding approximately 140 local students this year for 38 weeks, which equals out to about 143,000 meals.

Katherine Leither, Owner of Minser Chiropractic in St. Cloud, was telling me that there are many area kids that don't a meal from Friday at lunchtime at school until Monday at lunchtime...that's too long for anyone to go without. No matter what the situations are for these kids, this is a great way for us to come together and give these kids the nutrition they need to make it through each and every weekend; without going hungry.

TICKETS TO THE EVENT

Tickets: Adults $5 in advance, Children $3 in advance, with kids 2 and under admitted free of charge. Admission price day of the event will be $5 for kids and $8 for adults. You can purchase your tickets in advance at the front desk at the Minser Chiropractic Clinic.

GET A T-SHIRT!

If you'd like to purchase T shirts, they will be sold at the event. Kids shirts are $5 and adult shirts are $8 which will have the Touch The Truck logo and proceeds all going to FACT.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

If you'd like to listen to the interview with Katherine & Kelly from "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, click the player button below.