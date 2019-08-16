28th Annual Rice Family Fun Day Celebration This Weekend

RICE -- Residents in Rice will enjoy some music, food and fun this weekend.

The 28th annual Rice Family Fun Day is Saturday.

The city wide celebration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the softball tournament and wraps up with the street dance featuring the Gregory James Band and Arch Allies beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Other events include kids games, pony rides, fire fighter water fight, food and beer stand, the parade and more.

The events takes place off Main Street.

Filed Under: rice family fun day
Categories: St. Cloud News
