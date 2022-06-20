25 Tubers Brawl On Mississippi, One Arrested In Stabbing

I remember years ago, tubing down the Otter Tail River with a large group and it was nothing but a peaceful way to spend a hot summer day in Minnesota. It seems that people are so angry lately.

That anger evidently spilled over into a group relaxing on tubes floating down the Mississippi River on Sunday evening near on the Mississippi, about 6 miles east of Bemidji.

According to FOX 9 News, what started out to be a peaceful outing for around 25 tubers soon turned into a brawl. The brawl broke out after two groups of tubers took a break on a shallow spot in the river.

A brawl between the two groups broke out there and one woman was stabbed in the arm. A 20 year old Deer River woman was stabbed and a 21 year old woman from Bemidji was arrested in the stabbing.

The groups then separated and notified authorities of the incident.

The unidentified woman stabbed was transported to a Bemidji hospital for treatment. The 21 year old suspect in the stabbing, Alina Marie Goodman, was arrested and booked on probable cause 2nd-degree assault and minor in consumption according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The Beltrami Sherriff's Office was assisted in the investigation by the Leech Lake Police Department, The Minnesota State Patrol, North County First Responders and Bemidji Ambulance.

Sunday was an extremely hot day (close to 100 degrees) and it seems some didn't get quite cooled down enough tubing down the cool waters of the Mississippi.

