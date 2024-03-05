2024 Minnesota Boys Hockey Class A State Tournament Schedule And Results

The 2024 Minnesota State High School League boys hockey state tournament is set to run from March 6-10 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Here is a look at the matchups for Class A.

New Ulm (23-5) (Random Draw) vs #2 Warroad (23-5) - 11 AM

The Warriors have finished the last two state tournaments as runners-up including last year's 6-5 double overtime heartbreaker last year against Mahtomedi. This year's team is led by the trio of Carson Pilgrim (29G), Taven James (37A) and Murray Marvin-Cordes (51PTS).

New Ulm is returning to state for the first time since 2019 after suffering losses in the section championship game.

Northfield (22-4-2) (RD) vs #3 Cathedral (23-4-1) - 1 PM *on AM 1390/FM 93.9 GCS*

Cathedral has been a regular of late at the tournament as 2024 marks their 6th appearance in the last 10 seasons including their 2019 state championship. Last year's team won the consolation title.

The Raiders are back in the state tournament for a second consecutive season. Northfield is led by Jake Geiger (26G), Cayden Monson (57 PTS) and a strong goaltending duo.

Alexandria (18-9-1) vs #1 Hermantown (18-8-2) - 6 PM

The Cardinals finished as runners-up in 2018 and are making their third state appearance in a row.

Hermantown finished the 2023 state tournament with a third place trophy and won the title in 2022.

#4 Mahtomedi (20-8) vs #4 Orono (17-11) - 8 PM

The Zephyrs won last year's title and finished in third place in 2022.

Orono finished last year's tournament in fourth place.