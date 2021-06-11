2 Men Charged in Fatal Graduation Party Shooting

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) _ Prosecutors have charged two men in a fatal shooting at a Woodbury graduation party.

Reports say 19-year-old Jaden Townsend and 23-year-old Enrique Davila were charged late Thursday in Washington County with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and various assault charges in the death of 14-year-old Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl on Saturday.

According to court documents, Townsend and Davila remain at large. A 17-year-old referred to as a ``juvenile defendant'' is also at large.

The charging documents don't provide a motive for the slaying or say who fired the fatal shot. Hobbs-Ekdahl's stepfather has been charged for allegedly firing the shots that started the incident.