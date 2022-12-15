I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted.

This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.

KARE 11 did a story about the event, and published this video. The kids get a meal and do everything you would normally do on a regular flight, but they get to go to the North Pole!



The Make a Wish Foundation is a great program to help kids with critical illnesses have a wish granted. Sun Country has been a consistent supporter of Make a Wish and is glad they were able to continue the tradition this year.

Sun Country Airlines hopes to be able to continue this tradition for years to come. The event happens each December. You do have the option to donate to the foundation, and/or if you know a child that would benefit from this, you can also recommend them for next year.

