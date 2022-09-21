We asked

If you had $30,000 in your bank account RIGHT NOW... tell us what would you spend it on?!

and you responded with a mix of answers that we love!

There were so many responses and we loved reading each and everyone of them. But just in case you were wondering how Central Minnesotan's would spend $30,000 we put together a few of our favorite ideas.

ANIMAL SHELTER

Taking the money and surrounding yourself with animals, what's not to love about this idea.

BESTIE VACATION

There's going on vacation, but then there's taking a vacation with your bestie. Imagine if you could treat them to the trip and surprise them with that. BEST. FRIEND. EVER.

BUILD A DECK

You know you are adulting hard when you want to take the money and build a deck...as you can see they also had some fun planned in there. But the deck, that's one way to spend $30,000 and the average deck, I discovered, costs between $3,600 and $8,400.

CAR

Whether it's paying off the car you have now or buying another car, that would just be fun to do, especially knowing you won't have to worry about that bill anymore or have most of it paid for already.

TREAT THE WIFE

You know what they say, 'Happy Wife, Happy Life'. This guy gets it. Not only would this person be responsible, they're super sweet in saying they'd treat their "wife to something special"!

CONDO IN ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

You could go on vacation, but this person may have it all figured out. Why not just get a place in St. Croix so you can go stay there whenever or I don't know just move there and enjoy your beautiful surroundings ALWAYS?

CRAFT SUPPLIES FOR NURSING HOME

Booker T. Washington once said "Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others". Crystal had one of the most unique ideas on how she would use $30,000; by wanting to buy crafting supplies for a local nursing home and also a crate of food for an animal shelter. Kindness can go a long ways.

DISNEY TRIP

It is the happiest place on Earth (so they say), so why wouldn't you want to take the family on a trip to Disney. Personally, I'd say Disney World over Disney Land, but that's just me.

PAY OFF CREDIT CARDS

This was actually a very popular response from many Central Minnesotans. Which makes me think maybe one should invest in getting a book like "The 30 Day Money Cleanse" or something similar with that $30,000. But I can get behind still wanting to do a little shopping with that money like she says below!

DONATE

Central Minnesota you do hold true to the "Minnesota Nice" because I couldn't tell you how many wrote that if they had $30,000 in their bank account right now, they would donate at least some of it. Perhaps that makes us more like "Minnesorta Nice"

VACATION, VACATION

Is it weird I hear singing in my head that is similar to "Shakira, Shakira", only it sings "Vacation, Vacation". Many, many, many Central Minnesotans would take a vacation if they had the extra cash and renting a house by the ocean with the family, sounds like a fantastic way to spend $30,000 and probably still have some left over!

FISHING GEAR

I appreciate that he writes it is for his wife, but I think we all know, it would also be a gift for him in the end too.

TRIP TO SEE FIANCE'S MOM

Ask people what they would do if they had an extra $30,000 in their bank account and you really can expect to hear anything. This was one of those jaw dropping responses...yes it's time for him to see his mom, been way too long. ARE YOU KIDDING ME! Bless your heart for this Kim, you're a good person.

SEND IT FIRST

We see what you did there sir, well played. Well played.

SURPRISE

She starts off so great wanting to surprise her husband, but the real 'SURPRISE' is, it will only happen if he doesn't tick her off. Something tells me they are a true married couple who have been together for quite sometime, haha!

There are so many different ways a person could spend $30,000, but the real question is how would YOU spend it if you were to WIN CASH with our station?

