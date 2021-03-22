14th Juror Seated for Ex-Officer’s Trial in Floyd’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A 14th juror has been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

At least one more juror is needed before opening statements next week. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.

The juror chosen Monday is a white social worker who says she has talked with friends about police reform, but also that she is ``always looking at every side of things.``

Last week, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined defense requests to delay or move the trial over concerns that a massive settlement to Floyd's family would affect the jury.