$125K or a Trip to Space? Your Choice if You Win this Contest
Well, given a choice, I know which one I would pick. Not even a chance that I would do the tethered space walk as opposed to the one hundered and twenty five thousand bucks.
Here is the deal. Oreos (again, messing with regular Oreos) or at least Nabisco, is putting out this contest in a promotion with their limited edition Oreos - Space Dunk Oreos to be more specific. If you win this contest, the choices are a space walk, or the cash. I see so many things going wrong with the space walk, and nothing, other than a bunch of taxes, wrong with the cash option. And honestly, I'm thinking the cash option is probably cheaper than the space walk would be for them to award.
“OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity,” Michelle Deignan, vice president of Oreo, U.S., said in a statement. “We’re over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to give one lucky fan the opportunity to dunk an OREO cookie while gliding through space.”
So, it's not like you would actually be out in space. This tethered space deal would have you getting an experience like a traveling restaurant - drinks, food, and a great view.
I'd still take the cash. But chances of winning either are basically slim to none. But you may want to try the cookies - that's the main objective.
The cookie itsef is very sweet. It's got two different colors for the filling, and it's also infused with pop rocks. I found it a bit strange, and really sweet. But others that I had taste test the cookies said the pop rocks addition was kind of "fun". So, try them. They are available now at most stores that sell Oreo cookies.
To enter the contest all you have to do is scan the QR code on the Space Dunk Oreo package.
