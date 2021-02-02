11-Year-Old Boy Told Cops Who Killed His Mom, Sister

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother's boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D'Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La'Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja'Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He is due in court later Tuesday.

