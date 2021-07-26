100 Minnesota Breweries in Duluth this Saturday

DULUTH -- More than 100 Minnesota craft breweries, including three local ones, will be in Duluth this Saturday for the annual All Pints North summer beer festival.

The event will be held at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth and is being organized by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

Attendees can sample unlimited locally-made craft beer, seltzer, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages from more than 100 breweries and brewpubs across the state.

Participating breweries include Bad Habit, Beaver Island, and Pantown.

All Pints North is one of Minnesota's biggest beer festivals, and it exclusively features Minnesota breweries and brewpubs.

Unfortunately, according to their website, the event has been sold out for this Saturday.

