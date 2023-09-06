10 Wacky Minnesota Town Names. How Many Do You Know?

In Minnesota we're used to hard-to-pronounce or unique names of cities and towns. But there are some lesser-known towns that pop up every now and then that you realize you've never heard of. Some of the towns have interesting back-stories too.

So let's have some fun and see how many of these you've heard of. Bonus points if you've been there.

Nimrod - Located in Wadena County and one of the smallest incorporated towns in Minnesota. The population as of 2021 is just 82 people.

Assumption - This is an unincorporated community about an hour Southwest of Minneapolis. Fun fact - According to Wikipedia they had a post office from 1881-1906. With all the post office delivery problems these days it feels like mail has slowed back to the pace it was back then.

Climax - Ok, if you live in Minnesota you've most likely heard of this. But a list of wacky town names isn't complete without it. The 12 year old in us all gets a little embarrassed. The adult in us wonders if moving there might be fun?

Pillager - According to the name you may need a good security system here.

Welcome - Could there be a more "Minnesota Nice" sounding town?

Fertile - They have a disturbingly low population considering the name. 804 people as of the 2020 Census. But still, looks lots of kids in this town so apparently it's all good.

Cologne - Best smelling town in Minnesota?

Ball Club - Nothing needs to be said. You're thinking it already. This is an unincorporated community located within the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. It's about 20 miles west of Grand Rapids.

Day - Good day? Bad day? We don't know.

Embarrass - I always thought that International Falls was the coldest place in Minnesota. But according to Wikipedia, "with an average annual temperature of 36.4 °F, Embarrass is notable as the coldest place in Minnesota."

So how did you know? How many have you actually been to?

