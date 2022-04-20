Grill and BBQ season is here in Minnesota. People will be hosting and attending parties all season long, and you need to make sure you are on top of your game when it comes to attending.

Be on your best behavior, come hungry, and take a look at the 10 Commandments of Attending a BBQ in Minnesota.

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

Get our free mobile app

20 Things the World Should Thank Minnesota For