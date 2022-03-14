Facebook memories are meant to be fun and lighthearted, but sometimes they are just pure torture.

On March 13th, I had the memory pop up from 2021 of golfing at Boulder Ridge Golf Course in St. Cloud. The course was open to walkers that day and it was PACKED with people looking to get out and get some early season golf in.

I went out with my fiance and his cousin and I remember it feeling so good to get some fresh air, swing the club, and be on a golf course again after a long winter. There was such a great vibe around the course too because everyone was feeling the same way we were.

Get our free mobile app

This year, the vibe is quite different.

Monday morning St. Cloud woke up to a fresh blanket of snow, sitting on top of all the other dumpings of snow we got this winter. My neighborhood is a maze of snow piles right now, and they aren't going away anytime soon.

Yesterday when it was above 30 I saw a neighbor kid laying in their snow suit on the driveway doing what I assume was trying to catch a tan on the little bit of their face that was showing. We are all desperately hoping for spring, fingers crossed we get a day above 50 sometime soon.

St. Cloud area Signature Golf Holes as Chosen by the Golf Course Operators