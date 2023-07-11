ONE-OF-A-KIND CREATION AT JULES' BISTRO

It's a new month and time to enjoy another one-of-a-kind creation for the Kindness Cake Campaign going on at Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud.

WHAT IS THE KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN?

You can come to Jule's Bistro and purchase a slice of cake for $20 (and it's quite a large slice!) or you can purchase a WHOLE cake to share with your family and friends. For the month of JULY, Jules' Bistro will be giving $13 for each slice of cake sold, to The Good Shepherd Community Foundation.

FOUR-SPICE CHIFFON SPONGE CAKE

Just look at that beautiful cake. This cake is a four-spiced chiffon sponge cake. The cake features delectable layers of sponge cake that are brushed with Jules' housemade molasses simple syrup. Then, they layer it with a ginger cream cheese frosting and cover it with brown butter buttercream, and top the whole thing off with some oh-so-delightful housemade caramel and dark chocolate shavings. I can't wait to taste this cake; but knowing that sharing this information with you can help out The Good Shepherd Community Foundation this month, makes it that much sweeter. Just remember, you only have until the end of July to try this wonderful cake.

THE GOOD SHEPHERD COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Good Shepherd Community Foundation has offered adults ages 55 plus, many opportunities for aging gracefully and, offers customized health care and a wide variety of housing with much-needed service offerings.

When you purchase a $20 slice of this month's Kindness Cake, $13 will be set aside to support the work of The Good Shepherd Community Foundation. A whole kindness cake purchase ($136) provides over $83 in support.

So get your friends together at the office, have a birthday party or anniversary party, and share the love with July's kindness cake.

