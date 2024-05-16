It’s Today!! The St. Cloud Flower and Garden Plant Sale!!

St. Cloud Flower and Garden Plant Sale

Date: 16 May 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 4-7 PM

Location: Whitney Senior Center,1527 Northway Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303

We will have annuals, perennials, houseplants, vegetables, shrubs, trees, and etc.

