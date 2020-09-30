Wright County Attorney to Retire at the End of 2020

BUFFALO -- The top prosecutor in Wright County is retiring at the end of the year. Wright County Attorney Tom Kelly has announced he'll step down at the end of December.

Kelly will recommend to the county board of commissioners that his Chief of the Criminal Division, Brian Lutes, be appointed to serve out the remainder of his term.

Kelly began as a Wright County prosecutor in 1984. He became Chief of the Criminal Division in 1990 and was elected County Attorney in 1998.

His seat is up for election in 2022.