Wright County Attorney Makes Statement on Buffalo Clinic Shooting

BUFFALO -- The Wright County Attorney has released a statement ahead of the court appearance Thursday for accused mass shooter Gregory Ulrich.

County Attorney Brian Lutes says he has met with law enforcement agencies involved in investigating the shootings at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo and will be using that information to file a criminal complaint.

Lutes says he will be charging Ulrich with 2nd-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted 1st-degree premeditated murder, and possession of explosive or incendiary devices.

Lutes offers his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and adds that he will be aggressively prosecuting Ulrich for his crimes and the pain he has caused.