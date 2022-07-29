Would You Pay $10,000 For This Central Minnesota Rock?

Craigslist is a wonderful place for finding just about anything you could think you would need, including 'unique rocks'. I gotta say though, isn't $10,000 a little steep for a lawn ornament?

The seller posted their 'Unique Rock' yesterday for $10,000 or the best offer. I will say that the rock, does look like a head in one of the photos. If you use your imagination you can see eyes a flat nose and then a mouth slightly open.

The rock in question isn't small, as the seller states that it is about 4 feet tall and 3 and a 1/2 feet wide. That's a pretty big decoration. I think the thing that really got me on this listing is that the buyer is going to pay that much, and then has to find a way to move the giant rock to its new home.

I looked online to see if the price tag was close to what large rocks like this go for. In more cases, large rocks will sell for $100-350 a ton. Now that isn't to say that this rock isn't worth what the seller is asking for, but I guess you'd really have to like this rock to go that high.

Other rock options for you according to a Craigslist search of 'unique rocks weren't as big, they were your typically found field rocks, more manageable in size, but none gave you the wow factor of the big one for sale.

If you end up buying this rock, let me know what you do with it, and HOW you move it.

