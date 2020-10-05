World Teachers’ Day Honoring Educators

UNDATED -- If a teacher has made a significant difference in your life you might want to consider thanking them.

Monday is World Teacher's Day and this year's theme is "Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession."

Every year the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) celebrates the anniversary of the international adoption of the 1966 Recommendation Concerning the Status of Teachers that continues to set the standard for training, working conditions, and salaries today.

The organization says their hope is for teaching to be a first choice profession for young people around the globe.

World Teachers' Day has been held every year since 1994.