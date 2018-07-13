Work To Delay Traffic on Highway 10 in Elk River this Weekend

ELK RIVER -- You can expect delays if you're traveling through Elk River this weekend. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says both directions of the road will be reduced to a single lane intermittently Friday through Sunday.

The lane closures are needed while crews switch the existing temporary lanes of Highway 10 from the eastbound side to the westbound side.

The traffic changes are part of the Highway 10 Lake Orono bridge replacement project in west Elk River. When it's done this fall the project will replace the existing 75-year-old bridge.