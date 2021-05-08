Woman, Two Children Killed in Maple Grove Single-Vehicle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a woman and two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.

Reports say police responded to the accident at about 7:00 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes. The children were believed to be under 5 years old.

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ identities will be released later by a medical examiner.

