CLEAR LAKE -- An East Bethel woman was killed and her young child injured after a one-vehicle crash in Clear Lake.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Wednesday just after 9:00 a.m. on Highway 10.

A vehicle driven by 29-year-old Kayla Phaneuf was traveling east when it left the road at the intersection of Main Avenue and hit a sign.

Phaneuf was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Her three-year-old child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.