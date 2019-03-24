Woman Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash in Sherburne County

BIG LAKE -- A woman was hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Big Lake on Saturday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 25 just before 9:15 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was turning left from westbound Highway 10 onto southbound Highway 25 on a yellow yield arrow. In the intersection, the car hit a pick-up truck and then slid into a second car. The truck then slid into a third car.

The driver of the first car, 24-year-old Kaila Hackett of Monticello, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Her passenger, 30-year-old Tyler Cline of Monticello, along with the driver of the truck, 26-year-old Tyler Lorenz of St. Cloud, and the drivers and passenger in the second and third cars, 40-year-old Angela Bergherr of Becker, 19-year-old Alexis Klatt of Becker, and 19-year-old Stefan Jones of Big Lake were not hurt.