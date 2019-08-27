Woman Accused of Assault With a Champagne Bottle

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with assault after allegedly hitting her live-in boyfriend in the head with a champagne bottle.

Police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the 700 block of East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud just before 4:00 p.m. Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a man was bleeding from the head when officers arrived. The man said 56-year-old Ladean Bennett hit him over the head with a champagne bottle.

Bennett told officers she hit the man because he was trying to cheat on her.

Police say both Bennett and the victim had been drinking.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and Bennett was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault.