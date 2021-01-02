Wolves Fall to Wizards for Third Straight Loss

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves notched their third straight loss and their first of 2021 against the Washington Wizards at Target Center Friday night.

Washington pushed out to an early 37-25 lead in the opening quarter. Minnesota rallied in the second, outscoring the Wizards 32-23 to cut their deficit to three points entering the break.

The Timberwolves struggled in the third, only managing to score 14 points. Meanwhile, Washington added 40 to their total.

Up 100-71 going into the final quarter, the Wizards held onto their lead despite being outscored 38-30 by Minnesota. The Wolves could not make up enough ground in the final minutes and lost it 130-109.

Bradley Beal led all scorers, netting 31 points for Washington. Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves with 21 points. Naz Reid and Anthony Edwards each added 17 for Minnesota.

The Wizards secured their first win of the season and improve to 1-5. The Wolves fall to 2-3 and will look to rebound against the 1-4 Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.