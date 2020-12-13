Wolves Come up Short in Preseason Opener

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves returned to the court for the first time in nine months where they came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis outscored Minnesota in the opening quarter of the game to take a comfortable 34-27 lead. The Timberwolves made up a little bit of ground in the second quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 27-26 and trailed 60-54 at the half.

In the third, Memphis built on their lead, netting 29 more points while holding Minnesota to 23. The Timberwolves rallied in the final frame, outscoring the Grizzlies 28-18, but it was not quite enough to get the win. Minnesota lost it 107-105.

Jaylen Nowell led all scorers, netting 22 points for Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell put up 14, Karl-Anthony Towns added 13, Malik Beasley scored 12, and Jake Layman netted 10.

Ricky Rubio had nine points and five rebounds off the bench in his first performance since his return to the Timberwolves following stints in Utah and Phoenix.

The Wolves host the Grizzlies in another preseason matchup on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.