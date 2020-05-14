Wisconsin High Court Tosses Out Governor’s Stay-Home Order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home restrictions.

The high court ruled for Republicans in a challenge to an extension issued by the governor's health secretary, arguing she exceeded her authority.

The 4-3 ruling means the state is essentially reopened ahead of the May 26 expiration date of Evers' order. It lifts caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they please and allowing shuttered businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants.

The ruling marks another defeat for Evers as Republicans continue to chip away at the Democratic governor's authority.