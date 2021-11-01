Winterization Workshop for Homeowners Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Experts agree that home heating bills are expected to go through the roof this winter, which makes a weatherization workshop coming up this weekend more important than ever.

"Keeping the Weather Out: Homeowner How-tos" is this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon at a Queen Anne-style home near downtown St. Cloud built in 1886 by Frank Fadel, found of St. Cloud's famous Fandel's Department Stores.

The workshop will show how to fix cracks and drafts, repair problem doors and windows, and practice the best basic winterization methods and techniques.

Class size is limited and masking is required.

A boxed lunch will be provided following the class.

Admission is $20.

